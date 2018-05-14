Forte Oil launches Havoline engine oil back to Nigerian market

Indigenous oil giant, Forte Oil Plc., in partnerships with Chevron Lubricants on Thursday re-launched the Havoline engine oil to the Nigerian market.

The product launch was held at the Forte Oil station at Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

The Havoline engine oil which had otherwise dominated Nigerian market in the past, exited when Texaco sold its stake to MRS Oil.

However, Forte Oil later won the bid to introduce back to the automobile and automotive sector of the Havoline engine oil line.

Speaking on the bid won by Forte Oil, Head, Marketing, Mr Kenneth Otaru, said the collaboration with Chevron lubricants would guarantee exciting times to the motorists.

“Our collaboration with Chevron Lubricants will allow Nigerian motorists to enjoy a wider selection of engine oil and lubricants assured of high quality.

“These unadulterated quality is guaranteed by both the Forte Oil and Texaco brands. This is an exciting time for the downstream market and for the consumer.

“Forte Oil is pleased to join in this initiative to ensure the best available products are located at every Forte Oil filling stations.

“Motorists can look forward from more Texaco-branded product options being introduced to the market through Forte Oil filling stations,” he said.

The General Manager, Chevron Lubricants said that the introduction of the engine oil would add value to the Nigerian market.

“We are delighted that this agreement means that motorists across Nigeria will have added choice when buying quality engine oil.

“It is excellent news that our Texaco-lubricants are now widely available and are here to stay in Nigeria,” he said.