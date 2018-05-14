Potiskum New Ultra Modern Central Mosque Ready For Commissioning... Chairman

The Chairman of the 23-Man Committee for the Reconstruction of Potiskum Township Central Mosque, Alhaji Baba Ba’aba has announced that the Potiskun Town New Ultra Modern Central Mosque is ready for Commissioning as works have been completed.

He disclosed this weekend during the handing over ceremony of the mosque by the contractors to the Chairman of the Reconstruction Committee , Alhaji Baba Ba'aba immediately after conducting the committee members round the reconstructed mosque.

Addressing newsmen, he said, the mosque projects was embarked upon following an appeal fund launched at the Palace of Emir of Fika who is also the Chairman, Yobe State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, HRH, Dr Muhammad Ibn Abali Muhammad Idrissa with a view to giving the old structured mosque a befitting new out look and making it a conducive place of worship for the Muslim faithfuls in the area.

Alhaji Ba'aba further explained that some of the works were executed accordingly within the stipulated time frame which include the reconstruction of the entire main building of the mosque, fixing of new windows, installation of new PHCN transformer, installation of air conditioners, installation of new generating set, rebuilding of toilets, provision of solar energy system among other interior and exterior wall decorations.

According to him, Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe state and the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III will be among other important personalities expected to be special guests of honour at the commissioning ceremony of the newly reconstructed multi million naira Potiskum Central Mosque in Potiskum LGA of Yobe State which date will be announced soon.