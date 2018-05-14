The Reopening Of Emzor Pharmaceuticals Liquid Factory

1. As you are all aware, on Monday April 30, 2018, the BBC broadcast a documentary on the abuse of codeine syrup in Nigeria, especially in the Northern states. In the said documentary, one of our products, Emzolyn with Codeine, was featured.

2. On the 2nd of May, NAFDAC officials from the Investigation and enforcement directorate, conducted an inspection of our factory and were given full access to all the records they requested.

3. We are happy to announce that after carrying out all necessary due diligence, NAFDAC has now reopened the factory.

4. As parents and especially a Mother, I am deeply saddened by the problem of drug abuse and its damaging effect on our children and youths. Even more painful is the fact that a genuine therapeutic product, made for the relief of a specific illness, has been turned into a substance of abuse.

5. We commend the Federal Government and the relevant agencies and NAFDAC for their prompt response to what is a serious matter of deep concern to all Nigerians. We also commend the Federal Ministry of Health for their prompt response as all Nigerians called for action towards controlling the situation.

6. NAFDAC, after their inspections are satisfied that our manufacturing processes conform to all laid down procedure and we are a fully compliant company. Our company has been consistently compliant and we have valid Good Manufacturing Practice certifications.

7. At Emzor, we are committed to making unlimited wellness available to all Nigerians, through our range of more than 120 high quality healthcare products, which are all duly approved by NAFDAC. For more than thirty years, Nigerians have trusted our brand name, which stands for quality and reliability. This trust we have earned, through unrelenting hard work and commitment to the highest standards and best practices in pharmaceutical manufacturing. The events of these past two weeks have only served to further strengthen that commitment.

8. Emzor believes in developing our youths. Through the ChikeOkoli Foundation which was established in 2006 to promote healthy lifestyles and entrepreneurship, we have trained, influenced and touched the lives of millions ofyouths, many of whom have graduated from the foundation’s Centre for Entrepreneurial Studies and are now running their own businesses.

9. Emzor will seek to make relevant and impactful contributions to the multi-agency discussions on the way forward that are sure to follow in the days and months ahead. From the limited depiction of rehabilitation efforts represented in the BBC programme, there is room for much support and improvement in the treatment and rehabilitation of persons affected by addiction.

As an organization we will continue to contribute to this vital aspect of managing the problem and securing the National treasure that is our youth. We are pleased that the Federal Government plans to solicit the involvement of organizations with positive impact on youth culture such as the Nigerian Football Federation. Emzor has been a proud sponsor of the Super Eagles as well as the male and female national football teams at all levels over the last four years and will continue to support the use of their influence in promoting positive behaviour and a strong sense of National pride in our youth.

10. We would like to thank all our customers and stakeholders for their patience, support and understanding, during this period. We also want to reassure all Nigerians who depend on our quality products for their everyday wellness that the trusted quality in all Emzor products will always be safeguarded while you can always depend on these products for your unlimited wellness.