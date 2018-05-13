The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) extends its best wishes all mothers celebrating Mother's Day in the United States and Canada. AHRC-USA recognizes and appreciates the many contributions that mothers make every day around the world to make the world a better place for all of us.

Mothers are crucial to creating a culture of respect of human rights. Mothers are a critical factor in the socialization of children and thus are our indispensable partners in our mission of creating and promoting the culture of respect for human rights of everyone. AHRC wishes all a pleasant and safe Mother's Day.

"In all countries around the world, including the US and Canada, mothers work tirelessly to raise the future men and women who will uphold the human rights of everyone," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director." "The contributions they make are immense," added Hamad.