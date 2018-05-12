Lagos State APC LGA Congress: Two Persons Allegedly shot dead

No fewer than two members of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos has been shot dead at the party’s local government congress in Agege, Premium Times is reporting.

One of the deceased, identified as Nurudeen Olanose, was allegedly shot at Central School, Dopemu, during a fracas that ensued after voting had ended on Saturday.

Two others are in critical condition while nine people have been arrested and taken to Area G Police Division in Agege.

According to a witness speaking with the newspaper, violence broke out after Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, visited the venue.

“Obasa came to the venue at Dopemu, from nowhere a gunshot killed one of the party members. As he was going, his security men just dragged the guy that was shot, they dropped him on the other side of the road in order for him to pass and run away,” said the witness, who declined to be named for “political reasons”.

“Not quite 10 minutes later, another person was shot (dead) by Obasa’s boys again, and one other person was shot by the leg.”

Rotimi Sulyman, Media Adviser to Ganiyu Egunjobi, the Chairman of Agege local government, said one person died from the violence.

He also said that Mr Obasa was “nowhere near” the congress venue.

Violence and irregularities marred the Ward Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC), held throughout the country, culminating in death of at least, 18 persons. In Delta State, a ward chairmanship aspirant, Mr. Jeremiah Ogheneveta, of Ward 3/10, Ughelli South Local Government Area was reportedly killed by unknown gunmen who stabbed the man during an argument over scarcity of congress materials.

In Oyo State, the ward congress went bloody as the Deputy Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdulwasi Musah, two members of a committee set up by the National Secretariat of the APC and others were injured when some miscreants stormed the party Secretariat at Oke Ado, Ibadan. According to a statement signed by the APC Secretary, Mojeed Oloya, on behalf of the party Chairman, Chief Akin Oke, the Communications Minister’s loyalists numbering about 150 were the alleged attackers who used dangerous weapons like guns, bottles in the melee.