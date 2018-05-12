Imo Deputy Governor’s Impeachment Update: Imo Apc Kicks Over Illegal Removal Of Majority Leader

All may not be well with the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Acho Ihim as he may face suspension from the party and subsequent removal over unilateral and illegal removal of the Majority leader and alleged impeachment plot against the Deputy Governor of the State, Prince Eze Madumere.

Consequently, the All Progressives Congress, Imo State chapter, has expressed astonishment over the unilateral removal of the Majority leader of Imo State House of Assembly, Barr. Uche Oguike, saying that such responsibility is the prerogative of the party.

In a release made available to newsmen signed by the State Chairman of the Party, Dr. Hillary Eke, the party declared the purported removal of the Dr. Uche Oguike as Majority leader of the House, as unconstitutional and aberration to the rule of law. He recalled that on the 4th of December, 2017, the Party exercised this responsibility through a letter titled: “Withdrawal and Replacement of two Principal officers of the House.”

It also frowned at the alleged impeachment plot against the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Madumere by some members of Imo State House of Assembly, describing this as ungodly mission, while urging them to desist from such move as it is unhealthy at this point in time.

His words: “The attention of the State executive has been drawn to the news making the rounds that Imo State House of Assembly intends to initiate an impeachment process against the Deputy Governor of the state, His Excellency, Prince Eze Madumere. We wish to advise anyone involved in this ungodly mission to desist as such news is not healthy at this point in time the party is making concerted effort to unite. You may recall that Mr. President, Alhaji Mohammadu Buhari has recently appointment Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the Chairman of Peace and reconciliation Committee to that effect.”

He described Prince Madumere as a man of honour and outstanding personality that has served the government and the people meritoriously. According to him just like any other Imolite, the Deputy Governor has the right to vie for any elective position.

“As responsible executive, we cannot allow financial inducement to undermine our sense of responsibility and integrity. The APC in Imo state as we all know is committed to providing level playing ground for all aspirants. The party therefore frowns at any form of victimization to subdue one aspirant to the advantage of another using our privileged position. Let me remind us of the saying that when you point one finger at someone, the remaining four point back to you.”

He appealed to all Imo citizens, especially APC family to remain calm and focused and stressed that they cannot be brewing violence at this time so as not to mar the ongoing national congresses as approved by the National Working Committee. According to him; “the APC in the State remains one big strong indivisible family that abhors intimidation. We are bonded in unity and together we shall overcome and conquer.”