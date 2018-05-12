The Sons Of Satan And The Seed Of Beelzebub (part 1)

"How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, Morning Star, Son of the Dawn! How art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!"- Isaiah 14.12.

On 4th May 2018 Mr. Layefa Walter wrote the following:

"Please don't forgot that it was under Buhari’s watch that Nigeria dropped a bomb on refugees at an Internally Displaced People's (IDP's) camp in Rann, Borno State and called it a “regrettable operational mistake.” That mistake killed about 250 people. Yes, 250 unarmed Internally displaced people were killed.

Don't forget that it was under the command of President Buhari that over 400 unarmed Shiites were killed by the Nigerian military. Yes, over 400 unarmed Shiites were killed.

Don't forget that it was under the supervision of President Buhari that over 300 unarmed IPOB "members" were killed by the Nigerian military. Yes, over 300 unarmed IPOB members killed.

Buhari is a thieving and lying mass murderer: a President who superintendents over the killings of his own citizens. It is a shame!"

Mr. Walter is absolutely right.

And in case anyone is still in any doubt about just how bad things are I urge them to watch a video that went viral on the internet two days ago showing a group of violent and battle-hardened Fulani herdsmen and terrorists in Church choir robes dancing, celebrating and making mockery of Christians whilst brandishing AK47's in the Church premises after they had slaughtered 2 Catholic clerics and 20 parishioners in Benue State last month.

This is indeed a graphic depiction and an eloquent testimony of a sign of the times. Simply put, we are in a mess.

Meg Barn hit the nail on the head when she said,

"The bitter truth is that Buhari is suffering from bipolar disorder which makes him errorneously believe that he is Nigeria's Messiah in the day time while at night he is Usman Danfodio fighting a Jihad to complete the work Danfodio could not complete. Buhari is a dangerous psychopath mistakening Nigeria for the 18th century and he's a re-incarnatiion of another psychopath called Usman Dan Fodio. Impeach Buhari, get him to resign or vote him out! Do what you must but this must be his last tenure".

Her analysis and conclusions are as apt as they are insightful.

I saw all this coming in 2015 and I warned the nation but sadly few would listen. A few key figures in President Goodluck Jonathan's government and a handful of others at the highest level of the then ruling party, the PDP, felt that I was going too far.

They were uncomfortable with the fact that I was prepared to speak the bitter truth about Buhari.

Their view was that he was not as bad as I claimed and that he ought to be treated with kid gloves. How wrong they were!

Others made the same mistake in 2016 when they brought the demon called Ali Modu Sheriff to lead our party and I kicked against it. Once again, to their utter shock and chagrin, I was proved right.

The fact of the matter is that the difference between yours truly and others is that I have foresight, insight and the gift of discernment whilst most of them do not. Unlike them, I move in the prophetic. It is a gift from God.

I can see and smell the evil in people long before others do and long before he or she shows their true colours. It is a gift from the Holy Spirit.

That is why I fought so hard and with so much passion against Buhari in 2015 during the presidential election. I was not just fighting for Jonathan but also for my people including the Christians, the Middle Belters and the southerners.

I was fighting for the hundreds of thousands of lives and souls that I knew would be killed and would perish under Buhari if he managed to win power.

I was fighting for the future and soul of our beloved country Nigeria because I had been to the mountain-top and I saw what Buhari had purposed to do.

Yet many, even from our own side during the presidential campaign, sought to rubbish me, discredit me and undermine me and they laughed my passion and zeal to scorn.

Now they know better and they are not laughing anymore. They stopped laughing three months after Buhari was sworn in!

They stopped laughing after he showed his true colors, exposed his fangs and bit them in their soiled posteriors. And they have been living in trepidation and suffering from a Buhari-induced trauma ever since!

Yet the truth is that they have not seen anything yet. The wickedness, persecution, mass murder, violation of civil liberties and human rights, graft, theft, selective justice, ethnic cleansing, genocide, oppression and tyranny that we have witnessed and experienced from Buhari over the last three years is childs play when compared to what he purposes to do to Nigeria and to his perceived enemies if he manages to come back in 2019.

Those that were not comfortable with my approach in 2015 are now crying under their beds like babies and hiding in their wardrobes like the cowards that they are as a conseqience of the calamitious evil that has befallen the entire country.

They don't talk anymore and they dare not publicly criticise the government out of fear for their lives, safety and liberty.

They cringe, tremble, quiver, beg and crawl on their knees as Buhari and his goons kill our people, terrorise our citizens, burn our Churches, murder our priests, slaughter our women and butcher our children.

They shiver and pray fervently as Buhari maligns and hunts down members of the opposition and bays for the blood of his detractors and perceived enemies like a ravenous beast.

Today they are paying the price for refusing to fight and oppose evil three years ago.

And the bitter truth is that Buhari never came to govern or to lead Nigeria: he came to torment her. Like the devil, he came to kill, steal and destroy. He came to enslave and to demonise.

He came to uproot and to decimate all that is good, clean, decent, edifying and wholesome.

He came to divide Nigeria on regional, ethnic and religious lines.

He came to promote and provoke havoc until we end up being catapulted into a long, cruel, barbaric, horrendous, fratricdal and devastating civil war that will soak our nation from top to toe in blood and turn the entire west-African sub-region into a cauldron of fire.

That is Buhari's mission and the demons around and within him are lusting and craving to usher in that unprecedented bloodfest and that era of carnage and destruction.

I say shame on all those, particularly the Christians, that encouraged and supported him to come to power.

They must share part of the blame for the great calamity that has befallen our country over the last three years because they supported and prayed a hungry, vengeful, blood-lusting and bitter wolf into the chicken coup in 2015.

They also handed the keys of our national treasury to a certified and trigger-happy armed robber that thrives on giving the world the impression that he is an angel.

The truth is that Buhari did not come to govern. He came to punish the Nigerian people, to destroy his many detractors, to Islamise Nigeria and to entrench, enshrine and establish Fulani supremacy, hegemony and power in perpetuity.

In 2015 everyone in the north knew what he stood for and what he intended to do with power. Worse still they knew what he and his supporters felt about Christians, Middle Belters and southerners because during the presidential election campaign itself they did not hide it.

Anybody, whether Christian or Muslim, that was not prepared to support his candidacy and instead opted to support Jonathan was labelled as a "kaffir", an "arne", an "unbeliever", a "heretic" and a "filthy traitor to Islam" who "hated Muslims and the Muslim cause".

They said this over and over again from political podium to political podium, from mosque to mosque, from village to village and from town to town all over the north.

Hardest hit and most insulted were the Muslim core northerners who heroically rose above primordial sentiments and supported Jonathan simply because they felt that he was the better man, regardless of his Christian faith and despite the fact that he came from the south.

Buhari's supporters disdainfully referred to such selfless and patriotic northern progressives and enlightened thinkers as "pastors" even though they knew that they were practising and devout Muslims. They regarded these profoundly good men and women as nothing more than blacklegs and traitors to the northern cause.

This was sad and unfortunate but worse of all was the fact that few were prepared to challenge them and their primitive and myopic world-view, their unacceptable sentiments and beliefs and their irresponsible and dangerous rhetoric.

And to reiterate the point some of Buhari's supporters articulated what has come to be known and recognised as the 'Buhari doctrine' in a way that Buhari himself could not openly and publicly do.

For example let us consider the words of Aliyu Ismaila Gwarzo, a well-known and respected Buhari supporter and a core northern Muslim from Kano.

On October 2nd 2014 he said the following:

''When I say that the Presidency must come to the

north next year I am referring to the Hausa-Fulani core north and not any northern Christian or Muslim minority tribe. The Christians in the north such as the Berom, the Tiv, the Kataf, the Jaba, the Zuru, the

Sayyawa, the Bachama, the Jukun, the Idoma, the Burra, the Kilba, the Bachama, the Mbula, and all the others are nothing and the Muslim minorities in the north including the Kanuri, the Nupe, the Igbira, the Babur, the Shuwa Arabs, the Marghur, the Bade, the Bura, the Igalla, the Zerma, the Bariba, the Gbari, the Gwari and all the others know that when we are talking about leadership in the north and in Nigeria, Allah has given it to us, the Hausa-Fulani. They can grumble, moan and groan as much as they want but each time they go into their bedrooms to meet their wives and each time they get on their prayer mats to begin their prayers, it is we the Fulani that they think of, that they fear, that they bow to and that they pray for. Some of them are even ready to give us their wives and daughters for one nights sport and pleasure. They owe us everything. This is because we gave them Islam through the great Jihad waged by Sheik Uthman Dan Fodio. We also captured Ilorin, killed their local King and installed our Fulani Emir. We took that ancient town away from the barbarian Yoruba and their

filthy pagan gods. We liberated all these places and all these people by imposing Islam on them by force.

It was either the Koran or the sword and most of them chose the Koran. In return for the good works of our forefathers Allah, through the British, gave us Nigeria to rule and to do with as we please. Since 1960 we have been doing that and we intend to continue. The Igbo tried to stop us in 1966 and between

1967 and 1969 they paid a terrible price. They were

brought to heel and since then they have been broken. No Goodluck or anyone else will stop us from taking back our power next year. We will kill, maim, destroy and turn this country into Africa's biggest war zone and refugee camp if they try it. Many say we are behind Boko Haram. My answer is what do you expect? We do not have economic power or intellectual power. All we have is political power and they want to take even that from us. We must fight and we will fight back in order to keep it. They have brought in the infidels from America and the

pigs from Israel to help them but they will fail. The war has just begun, the Mujahadeen

are more than ready and by Allah we shall win.

If they don't want an ISIS in Nigeria then they must give us back the Presidency and our political power. Their soldiers are killing our warriors and our people every day but mark this: even if it takes one

hundred years we will have our revenge. Every Fulani man that they kill is a debt that will be repaid even

if it takes 100 years. The Fulani have very long memories''.

Gwarzo spoke the mind of millions of hardline conservative Fulani Muslims and reflected the thinking of Buhari and those in his inner circle. This was an excellent enunciation of the Buhari agenda and doctrine. As the British would say, he was "spot on".

Sadly in 2015 few were prepared to stand up to this irritating and insidious nonsense.

Worse still even fewer were prepared to fly the flag of Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ into battle and stand up and speak for the Ancient of Days, the Lord of Hosts, the Lion of the Tribe of Judah and the King of Kings in Nigeria.

As MC Holyman rightly wrote, "what is happening today in Nigeria is a well organised jihad which was planned a long time ago".

And what we are witnessing today are the fruits of that evil agenda. Consider the following:

On 26th March 2018, Badu Salisu Ahmadu, President of the Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) said,

"The time for half measure is not now. Fulani all over are being killed and massacred. In Mambilla, over 1000 Fulani were killed in cold blood...We call on all Fulani to prepare for the Jihad. This is the basis of the anger of the poor people in the north against their political leaders.They are angry that instead of defending the Fulani, they are busy supporting those against Fulani, wining and dining with infidels".

What more evidence do we need of the insatiable appetite for violence and unconciable bloodlust of these demons in human flesh?

These are indeed the sons of satan and the seed of Beelzebub.

These are indeed the disciples of Lucifer and the servants of the Prince of Hell. (TO BE CONTINUED).