TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 12 May 2018 00:25 CET

President Buhari Arrives Back From London Medical Trip

By The Nigerian Voice

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja from a three-day trip to the United Kingdom, the Presidency has announced.

The president’s arrival was confirmed in a tweet on the President’s Twitter handle @NGRPresident.

Presidency Nigeria @NGRPresident

President @MBuhari is back in Abuja. He arrived this evening from London.

7:18 PM - May 11, 2018

— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 11, 2018

The presidential jet that conveyed him from London landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja about 6.45pm.

He departed Abuja to London on Tuesday on another medical trip.

President Buhari was accompanied to the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by some top government officials and presidential aides.

He was accompanied on the trip by his security officials and a few close aides.


inflation is like a sun
By: professor

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists