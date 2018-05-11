Police arrest eight cultists who killed a man in Ogun State

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested eight cultists who are members of the Aiye and Eiye secret confraternity groups.

The suspects were arrested iwhile holding their separate meetings and planning to strike again after a bloody clash during the week in which one person died.

The suspects include Muyiwa Talabi, Tunde Adeyemi, Korede Pariosho, Dayo Johnson, Segun Saka, Niyi Adeshina, Micheal Oluwaseun and Afolabi Ismaila.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the suspects killed a man on Wednesday.

According to him, "It was discovered that the duo of Muyiwa Talabi and Niyi Adeshina who are strong members of Aye group were the ones who hacked the victim of Wednesday clash to death."

Items recovered from the suspects include two pump action guns, four locally made double barrel pistols, eleven live cartridges and assorted charms.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered a full scale investigation to the case and vowed that culprits would be duly prosecuted.