Gov. Gaidam Approves N63.5 million, 1,260 Bags of Rice, 620 Jerry Cans of Vegetable Oil for 2018 Ramadan Feeding, Tafsir

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yibe state has approved N63.5 million through the Ministry of Religious Affairs for the provision of Ramadan feeding (Iftar) to the less privileged in 42 centres across the 17 local government areas of the state and for the conduct of Tafsir during the incoming Holy Month.

A statement issued Thursday by Abdullahi Bego, the Director General, Press Affairs to Governor Ibrahim Gaidam said out the amount approved by the governor, N48.5 million will be used for the purchase of rams and cooking condiments for the 42 feeding centres while N15 million will be used for the payment of allowances to Muslim preachers who will seek to guide the Muslim faithful through the Holy Month.

The governor had also approved 1, 260 bags of rice and 630 jerry cans of cooking oil to be used in the 42 designated feeding centres during Ramadan.