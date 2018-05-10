Ikeja Electric Customers in Ikorodu to experience Improved Supply

Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), one of the nation’s electricity distribution company has assured Ikorodu residents of a boost in electricity supply, with its plans to ensure maximum utilization of the newly commissioned 2 X 60MVA transmission substation in Odogunyan, Lagos.

As a result of this new facility, the DisCo will be able to wheel more power to its customers at Odogunyan, Agbede, Odonla, Ogijo, Igbosoro, Ita-Oluwo, Poboyejo, Agodo, Cantonment, Fakale, Ita-Elewa, Odo-Kekere, Agbede, Ogijo, and environs.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony held yesterday, the acting Managing Director/CEO of Ikeja Electric, Dr. Anthony Youdeowei, who was represented by the Chief Technical Coordinator, Engr. Sunday Oyewole, reiterated that the completion of Odogunyan Transmission Station by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) further provides the impetus to meet the demands of industrial, commercial and residential customers in Ikorodu.

“Ikeja Electric has commenced plans for maximum utilization of the new transmission capacity available at Odogunyan Transmission Station immediately after the commissioning exercise. Six 33 KV feeders will be radiated from the new two 60 MVA transformers immediately’, he said.

He noted that the Odogunyan substation will relieve the workload on the existing Sabo Transmission Station at Ikorodu, thereby reducing the pressure on the network for stable and quality power to customers.

According to him, in line with its commitment to excellent service delivery, the company has also embarked on network expansion and rehabilitation in order to fully utilize the new capacity in a bid to effectively deliver power to customer for sustainable socio-economic development.

“We have embarked on rehabilitation and network expansion on the aging infrastructures for excellent service delivery to customers. The development has witnessed the replacement of Power Transformer at Mangoro and Adekunle Fajuyi Injection Substations. Rehabilitated and commissioned Maryland, Ogudu and Iju Injection Substations, while Power Transformers were also reconditioned at Oke-Afa, Itire, Alausa, Adaranijo and Ekoro Injection Substations” he said.

Youdeowei further revealed that rehabilitation works are currently ongoing at Ilupeju and Alaja Injection Substations where all the 11KV panels are currently being replaced with new ones to boost more and reliable power to the areas.

The Disco boss further called on customers in its network to ensure that they settle their bills promptly to enable the company meet its financial obligations to the sector and also carry out adequate maintenance of its infrastructure.

Dignitaries who attended the commissioning ceremony include the Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN; HRM, Oba Kabiru Adewale Sotobi, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu; MD/CEO, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mr. Usman Gur Mohammed and the Honourable member of the House of Representative, representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency, Jimi Benson, among others