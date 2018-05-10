“Anybody Who Thinks He Can Muzzle Me, Is Wasting His Time” --- Barr Nwaoboshi

The Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District in the National Assembly (NASS), Barr Peter Nwaoboshi, has maintained that he would never be muzzled, cowed or intimidated by anybody.

The Senator, who doubles as chairman, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), insisted that the issue that led to his being arrested, detained and arraigned in the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has nothing to do with fraud and corruption, it is pure business transaction”, he said.

Nwaoboshi, who was paid a solidarity visit Wednesday at his Asaba residence by leaders and members of Ibusa Community Development Union (ICDU), Asaba Branch, said, “if anybody think he can muzzle me or cow me is wasting his time because I can never be cowed, I can never be intimidated and I believe that justice will be done, I believe in God and will be vindicated at the end”.

Nwaoboshi who was elated with the number of supporters, who showed him solidarity while in Lagos State and back at home, said he was happy with the unity among the Ibusa people, “I am sincerely overwhelmed by the gesture from our town. Now, it is clear that we are becoming more united”.

Earlier, in a press statement presented to Senator Nwaoboshi, signed by ICDU President, Sir E.U. Monye and Sir Henry Okonkwo, Secretary, titled: “The Just Shall Live By Faith: Leave Our Son Alone”, hinted that the Asaba Branch of ICDU “are completely appalled and intrigued at the sudden realization and consciousness, in 2018, of a phantom allegation by EFCC which states dates back to 2007, leveled against our indefatigable and irrepressible son, Senator (Barr) Chief Peter Onyelukachukwu Nwaoboshi”.

They said the case brought against the senator was a manipulated machination of conspiratorial minds of political enemies and opponents who feel highly uncomfortable and uneasy about the towering stature, rising profile and meteoric ascendancy of Nwaoboshi.

They noted that the positive changes Nwaoboshi has brought to the senatorial area, mass breakthroughs in infrastructural development, effective representation and positive empowerment of his people, led to the wicked plot by evil minds against the senator.

“We therefore unanimously and wholeheartedly condemn in very eloquent terms, the attempt to truncate and stultify the very wonderful progress made so far in the area since Senator Nwaoboshi assumed office”.

They encourage Nwaoboshi not to be deterred, discouraged or intimidated by any threat to pull him down, “we therefore wish to register our unflinching support and solidarity to our senator, and place our unalloyed trust and confidence on the judiciary”.