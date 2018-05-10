The Igp Of Police Is Disobeying The Laws That He Is Meant To Enforce

Justice Abba-Bello Muhammad of the FCT High Court, Abuja on Tuesday, April 10th, 2018 dismissed the suit filed by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, alleging violation of his fundamental human rights by the Senate.

Justice Abba-Bello Muhammad said that the suit lacked merit as Section 88 and 89 of the Nigeria’s Constitution empowers the lawmakers to carry out investigations on issues of public interest.

Justice Abba-Bello Muhammad said that the IGP failed to establish the element that constituted infringement on his fundamental human rights as he alleged against the Senate.

“His right has not been infringed to require the court’s intervention, inviting the applicant is a mere invitation to shed more light on the allegations leveled against him.” -Justice Abba-Bello Muhammad

“More so, the Police Act also empowers the Police to carry out investigation about itself which the Police was already doing as at the time the allegations were raised.” Justice Abba-Bello Muhammad

NOTE: The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris had approached the court seeking a declaration that the investigative activities of the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee breached his rights as the Head of the Police Force.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris also sought for a declaration that his invitation to appear before the ad-hoc committee based on Mr Misau’s petition was also a violation of his rights.

COMMENT: In essence, the FCT High Court is saying that the Senate has a right to summon the Inspector General of Police and he must honour the invitation.

But lawyers who want to turn the law on its head, are simply seeking to re-write the laws of a court of competent jurisdiction for their own aims.