Buhari Assures UN, International Community To Regain Lake Chad Basin Natural Resources

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that his administration will do everything possible to regain the Lake Chad Basin natural resources which were fading in the desert of Sahel.

Buhari who stated this while declaring open the first Lake Chad Basin Governors' Forum meeting being held in Maiduguri, 8-9 May, 2019. Nigeria will like to see the lake chad basin that shares international borders with the Central Africa, Chad, Niger, and Cameroon Republics that has great economic potentials.

The President who was represented by Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State said, "Lake Chad is very dear to our hearts because it is a source of livelihood to over 45 millions people living in the basin"

He further explained that Lake Chad Basin was one of the oldest in Africa and all the people living in the lake chad basin depend on it for agriculture, fishery and livestock and other economic activities.

"Unfortunately, what used to be the oasis of the desert is almost a desert now due to the drying up of the Lake Chad as a result of global warming and hazards of population explosion," Buhari said.

The President added that federal government has initiated several measures to ensure that life returns back to the people at the Nigerian side of the lake chad basin in spite if the security challenges while pledging to restore its lost glory by boosting the natural resources at the lake chad basin.

Earlier, Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state who was the host of the various governors welcomed and appreciated all the governors, UN delegation, international community, humanitarian and development partners as well as other public and private organizations including the media for coming over to Maiduguri and participating in the forums meeting.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Professor Babagana, he assured that the challenges and opportunities in the lake chad basin will be discussed with a view to come out with solutions that will address the issues in the lake chad basin.

He prayed for a successful deliberation and outcome of the lake chad basin governors forum meeting which he described as the first of its kind to be held since the establishment of the forum.

Shettima pledged to support all the activities and contribute immensely in the deliberations of the meeting as a stakeholder largely affected by the lake chad basin challenges.