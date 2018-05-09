Our Corruption Fight is Targeted at Looters - Magu

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, said that only the corrupt are selected in the fight against corruption.

Magu, who made this known on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, while addressing journalists at the new headquarters of the Commission, refuted the claim that the fight against corruption is being influenced by anybody, stressing that the agency conducts a lot of preliminary investigations before suspects are arrested or prosecuted.

His words: “Of course you have to be selective in fighting corruption. You have to bring in people who have looted. You have to remove the weeds from the chaff.

“We select people who have committed an offence, in this way, we are selective. We do a lot of background check , conduct a lot of preliminary investigation, before you are invited. So, yes, we select the corrupt.”

Earlier, while welcoming the journalists, Magu appreciated their efforts in the anti-corruption fight, and enjoined them to keep supporting the EFCC, stressing that the media are also stakeholders in the corruption fight.

“I thank you for partnering with us all these while. Each an everyone of you is a stakeholder. You have contributed to this fight too.

“Whether they like it or not, together, we will continue winning the fight”, Magu assured.

The anti-graft czar further said that the completion of the edifice, will strengthen the institutional framework for tackling grand corruption in Nigeria.

The EFCC new head office, located at Plot 301/302 Research and Institution Cadastral District , Jabi, Abuja, is expected to be commissioned on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari.