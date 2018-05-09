GTBankMastersCup Quarter Finals Takes Off

The much anticipated annual Lagos Master’s Cup football competition co-sponsored by Guaranty Trust Bank and Lagos State Government commenced on Tuesday, May 8th, 2018 on a note of success. Despite the heavy down pour at the early hours of the day at the Agege Stadium, Agege, Day 1 of quarter finals of the 2018 #GTBankMastersCup Season 7 recorded a thrilling display of stunning football skills from the 8 schools who slugged it out for the semi-final tickets.

AnsarUdDeen Girls, Itire in a 7-0 thrashing of Green Spring School, Lekki.

In the girl’s category, it was a scintillating performance from the player of the day, Aleem Aishat who scored a hatrick and the last 3 goals for AnsarUdDeen Girls, Itire in a 7-0 thrashing of Green Spring School, Lekki. Aisat tormented her opponents in vital areas throughout the match and eventually capped her efforts with 3 slid goals as she earned MVP of the match. More so, Ademola Basirat also saw the back of the net 3 times at 6’ 36’ and 38’

While Abiola Ayinla caped the party with a superb effort in the 19 minute.

The Second Match of the day was between Queens College, Yaba Vs Corona School, Agbara which ended 1-0 from a solo Efforts from Adun Ogunleye of Queens College, Yaba.

As expected, the male category had it all – from hard tackles to great saves and spectacular goals – to leave spectators excited. It was a clash of the titans at the stadium as Kings College outclassed Chrisland School in a 4-2 bashing. Celestine Chwang of Kings College, Lagos scored in the 8th and 30th minute to put his side 2-0 up. Caxton-Martins Emmanuel made it 3 in the 25th minute while Uyota Omohwovo made it 4-0. Chrisland School, Ikeja rallied but were only able to reply two of the goals in the 35th and 60thMinutes by Olaoluwa Joseph and Banire Fuhad respectively

Kings College Vs Christland

See the results of the matches below…The final match of the day was between two Lions who had always play for pride. Igbobi College, Yaba saw off Eko Boys 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 regulated time that kept their respective supporters and capacity crowd on the edges of their seats throughout the action moment.

GTBANK MASTERS CUP QUARTER FINALS RESULTS

* Igobi College, Yaba Wins 4-3 on Penalties

Established in 2012, the GTBank Masters Cup is an annual football competition for first generation and private secondary schools in Lagos State geared towards the development of grassroots football, the discovery of young soccer talents, and fostering camaraderie amongst competing schools.