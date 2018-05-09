Two Female Suicide Bombers kill Selves in Maiduguri

Borno police command has confirmed that two female siucude bombers, early morning in jidari polo area detonated IEDs killing themselves.

The PPRO, DSP Edet Okon Wednesday in a statement said: " Today being 09/05/18 at about 0500 hrs, two female suicide bombers attempted to infiltrate one Alhaji Bunu's Mosque."

" They were sighted by worshippers who promptly raised alarm. As a result, the bombers hurriedly detonated the IEDs strapped to their bodies killing themselves only. A team of EOD and other combat Police personnel were promptly deployed to sanitize the scene and render the area safe.

"The Commissioner of Police Borno State, CP Damian Chukwu advices members of the public to go about their lawful activities without fear and to remain alert at all times.

In another development, the theatre command, operation lafiya dole said in a statement Wednesday that, "usual reliable intelligence source reports that Boko Haram Terrorist, Mallam USMAN aka Abu Zainab based in Motube Sambisa forest and another BHT Command Ali Nguro somewhere near Meleri village Bama, revealed a planned attack on Bama community between now and Monday next week if there consignments believed to be ammo/weapons arrived from Amchide in Cameroon Republic.

" and The fighters who are from Shekau's led faction were seriously complaining about lack of Ammunition due to blockade of routes by troops.

"USMAN further assured him that very soon they will launch several attacks which is tagged as"Goron Azumi" meaning "Fasting Kola" particularly in Borno and Adamawa states.

" He also mentioned that Shekau sent for him to come back to Sambisa to take over some activities."