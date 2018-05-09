“I Have Worked For You, Support My Senatorial Ambition”, Diden Tells Manager, Uduaghan

One of the aspirants for the Delta South Senatorial District election, Evangelist Michael Diden, fondly addressed as Ejele by his admirers hasve asked the incumbent Senator representing the District at the National Assembly (NASS), Senator James Manager to throw his weight behind his ambition to represent their people.

Diden, who represents Warri North in the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), also requested the immediate past governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, to back his desire to run for the seat.

Diden, said this over the weekend in a breakfast hour he held with journalists in his Koko country home.

He said he has supported the former governor and the incumbent senator in various capacities, disclosing “I have supported these two young men. I supported James Manager, four times to become a senator free of charge no kobo was given to me as a loyal servant. I supported the former governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan, from the position of Commissioner, Secretary to the State Government and to governor. Is it not befitting for them to support me only once? He asked.

He described Manager and Uduaghan as the Aarons while he is the Moses, “They should carry my hands up”, he noted.

On the allegation of being sponsored by the incumbent governor of the state, Ifeanyi Okowa, against Uduaghan, Diden said, “life by my own knowledge is all about growth. If at this age, somebody brought me out to sponsor me for an election then after a while the person will come and call to stop. To me, it is not a good thing to my name. It also shows that I am not planning well for myself, it means I don’t belong to the association of growth. If I decide to use my own hand to witch hunt myself by being a spoiler, I should as well know that one day somebody will come and play the role of a spoiler in my life”.

He stated that he is not in the race to spoil anybody’s chances but to run his own election, “the governor is not sponsoring me, I went to him personally to inform him with some of my team members that I want to run for the position of the senate. I also went to the former governor with some members who are here that I want to run for the position of the senate”.

He likened his opponents to countries with strong football teams, “In this race, you can see them as Brazil and Argentina but remember that in the Olympic game, Nigeria defeated Argentina and went ahead to defeat Brazil”, stressing further that David defeated Goliath in the battle, “that is why I am”, he said.

He said he has gone round seven of the eight local government councils in the district to informed them of his intention to run for the senate position, “I am going to run and I will run”, he insisted.

According to him, “delegate election does not understand tribe”, stressing that the elections of the former governor who happens to his opponent in the race and the incumbent are typical examples of the saying “delegate election does not understand tribe”.

He promised his people that he would revamp the Export Processing Zone (EPZ), sited in Ogidigben, if elected just as he said he would sponsor bills that would impact on the lives of Nigerians and speak against any bill that is not for the interest of the masses.

He noted that he was the proponent of EPZ which is currently hijacked by some politicians, saying that the Warri and Koko Ports would be revived if elected, stating that he played a prominent role that brought to an end the Ijaw and Itsekiri crises.