“We Have Reached Some Level Of Understanding”, Land Commissioner Assures Delta NUJ

The land tussle between the Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Anioma Petroleum Resources would soon be a thing of the past.

The state Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Development, Chika Ossai, gave the assurance Tuesday while briefing journalists at the Ministry of Information at the ongoing Ministerial Press Briefing.

In his words: “yes, we have reached some level of understanding, the Anioma has agreed to pull out from the court but on the ministry's angle, just as we are all aware. it is always very difficult to get land in Asaba, so we are still searching for land where we will relocate him to”.

He advised that NUJ should continue to show remorse, as the owner of Anioma Petroleum Resources has not disobeyed in any of the invitation by government to a round table discussion.

On the Fast Track 90 aimed at regularization of lands by landlords in the state, the Lands Commissioner lamented that applicant pays on installment basis, “times without number we have published that these persons should pay up and come and pick up their Certificate of Occupancy. We have thousands of C of Os lying there helplessly, the owners refused to come and make up the balance payment and collect”.

He also frown at the situation where landed property owners in the state would go to the public domain to say that the programme was unreal, “I want to use this opportunity to tell Deltans that if you know that you started the process, just finish it”.

He also noted that some applicants give inaccurate data which has made the ministry not to be able to reach them as at when due.

He said that the Fast Track 90 has helped in generating revenue to the state coffers.

While responding to a question put across to him on land dispute between two states, he said “land dispute between two states is under the federal government. The National Boundary Commission handles it but as state we are doing our best. We are talking and I know that the federal government is also mediating between the two states to see how problem could be solved.