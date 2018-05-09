Police arraign man in Court for stealing fish

The Osun State Police Command has arraigned a man, Abiodun Olasunkanmi before a magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State for allegedly stealing fish.

The Police Prosecutor, Mr Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that the 23-year-old fish pond worker stole catfish worth N800,000.

Fagboyinbo said the accused person committed the offence on April 25, 2018 at the fish pond located Rinsayo Area in Osogbo.

Inspector Fagboyinbo said that he stole large quantity of catfish from the fish pond which belongs to one Mrs. Akinola Olubunmi.

The prosecutor said the offence committed by the accused person was in contrary to section 383 and punishable under Section 390(a) of Criminal Code, Cap 34, Volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2003.

The accused person however pleaded not guilty to the offence against him and the presiding magistrate, A.O. Oloyede granted the him bail in the sum N500,000 with two sureties.