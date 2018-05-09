President Buhari Likely to stay longer in London – Presidency

The Presidency said it could not guarantee that President Muhammadu Buhari would return from his current four-day medical trip to London on Saturday as scheduled.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, declared this yesterday during a telephone interview on Channels Television Breakfast Programme, Sunrise Daily.

Asked if it is guaranteed that Buhari’s stay in London will not exceed four days, Adesina said, “When you talk of guarantee, man cannot guarantee. Nobody can guarantee anything.”

But he expressed hope that the president would “be back in the country on Saturday by the grace of God. On Monday and Tuesday, he will visit Jigawa State.”

Responding to a question on what warranted the president’s current medical trip, Adesina said only Buhari could reveal the details of his health condition as it is private and personal.

Adesina, however, said there was no cause for alarm over the president’s health, noting that he only went to London for a check-up.

He said “There is no cause for alarm because he (President Buhari) is up and about and doing his duties. What he is going for is a review. We all need that from time to time. There is nobody that is 100 percent healthy. He is just going for a review. I want to believe that he will come back on Saturday as planned.”