World Bank officials to meet Osinbajo, Govs, Adeosun over projects in Nigeria

A World Bank Mission, comprising of 10 Executive Directors, is expected in Nigeria on Wednesday to hold high-level discussions with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN; Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun and some Governors over the Bank’s projects in the country.

In the World Bank Mission are the Bank’s Executive Directors for Switzerland, France, Italy, Nordic, Peru, Germany, South Africa (representing Angola, Nigeria and South Africa), Burkina Faso (representing Francophone Sub-Saharan Africa), Zimbabwe (representing Anglophone Sub-Saharan Africa), United Kingdom and Indonesia.

The delegation will discuss ongoing World Bank projects and the country’s development priorities with the Vice President, Minister of Finance and the Governors.

The officials will also meet the organised private sector in Lagos as well as undertake a tour of LAPO Microfinance project in Lagos and Azura Power Plant in Edo State.

The visit is expected to provide a first-hand impression of the challenges that both the Federal and State Governments face in implementing development projects as well as ensuring good governance overall.

It will further enhance the goal of the Bank for member-countries and the effectiveness of the Executive Directors in providing the necessary support.

Signed:

Oluyinka Akintunde

Special Adviser on Media and Communications

to Honourable Minister of Finance

Federal Ministry of Finance

Tuesday, 8th May, 2018