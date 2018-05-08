Delta Commissioner Affirms Invasion Of Health Facility

By Kenneth Orusi, Asaba

The Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, has confirmed that a large percentage of those accessing the health facility, Central Hospital, Okwe, Oshimili South local government area are from across the Niger.

“If you even check attendance at the Okwe Central hospital, most of those who come for anti-natal there are from across the Niger”.

Ononye, made the shocking revelation Tuesday while taking his turn at the ongoing Ministerial Press Briefing on the activities of his ministry at the conference hall of the ministry of Information.

The Health Commissioner also revealed that it is the intention of the present administration to site central hospitals across the 25 local governments of the state to enable Deltans access healthcare facilities.

He frowned at the situation where health facilities sited in some communities are being vandalized instead of them taking ownership and protecting them from the activities of vandals.

“The challenge we faced there was that as the Doctors were coming, persons who ought to have watched over that particular facility were busy vandalizing the facility”, stressing that whatever government site in any community should not be seen as government property alone, “but we must begin to start seeing communities and persons in such communities taking ownership of such services and being protective of them” just as he assured that government has not neglected those in the creeks.

He said local government chairmen whose primary purpose is to oversee the primary healthcare centres across the state have been enjoined to be more proactive, “we are ready to do our parts, but they too should do theirs”, stressing that healthcare service delivery in the riverine areas would be improved.

On infant mortality rate, Ononye, hinted that in 2014, infant mortality death was 400:100, 000, while 2015, it was 110:100, 000, “now, 2016 and 2017 figures were collected late and they are being collated and from what we see, the trend has always been downwards. With all the initiative of government, we expect to see a mass reduction in those figures”.

According to him, the Asaba Central hospital would soon be put to use as internal roads in the health facility are near completion, “they assured us that before the third week of May, the roads will be delivered”, adding that as soon as the road is delivered there would be a phase use of the health facility.

He disclosed that two health facilities to care for those with mental cases and those who may degenerate into mental disorder would be sited in Warri and Agbor to enable health personnel do their work effectively.