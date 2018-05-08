FG saves N200 billion by eliminating ghost workers

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed that the Federal Government has saved 200 billion naira by eliminating ghost workers in the civil service.

Osinbajo said this during the formal opening of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) week in Abuja where he represented President Muhammad Buhari.

Osinbajo explained that FG created Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA) and that through it, Government was able to block leakages to the tune of 200 billion naira simply by eliminating ghost workers.

He noted that the current administration in the country remains committed to fighting corruption and run government with openness.

Osinbajo said Nigeria joined the Open Government Partnership (OGP) to ensure transparency in governance. He urged all partners to intensify efforts and ensure the success of OGP.

The event was attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, the minister of state, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Paul Arkwright and the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington among others.