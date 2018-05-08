Axxela, Former 'oando Gas & Power', Achieves 4 Millionlti-free Man-hours

Lagos, Nigeria—Axxela Limited (“Axxela”), sub-Saharan Africa’s preferred fast-growing gas & power portfolio company, achieved Four Million Man-Hours without any Lost Time Injury (LTI) in its operations. The noteworthy achievement was reached on Friday, 20th April, 2018.

LTI is a measure of injury sustained on the job that is capable of preventing a worker from performing or continuing with a task or resulting in downtime in the operation. It is an oil and gas industry benchmark that evaluates adherence to safety and environmental requirements in the course of operations, and is a critical Key Performance Indicator (KPI) for Axxela’s conformity with industry best practices.

Speaking on the safety landmark, Bolaji Osunsanya, Axxela’s Chief Executive Officer said: “This significant and laudable feat underscores our dedication to always inculcate an enduring safety culture amongst our employees, and our exemplary adherence to best practices in our day-to-day business operations. I must also commend our managerial and operational teams, along with our partners and sub-contractors for an unrelenting commitment to implementing company-wide world class safety standards in our activities, alongside policies and procedures covering product quality, operational safety, the environment, health, security and emergency readiness.”

Achieved over six years, the Four Million LTI-Free Man-Hours is comprised of operation time in the 12.15MW Akute Power Plant Project (divested in 2016); the 12” x 128km Eastern Horizon Gas Company (EHGC) pipeline traversing Akwa-Ibom and Cross River States (divested in 2014); the Gas Network Services Limited Compressed Natural Gas Mother Station (a 5.3mmscfd CNG Plant); the 10.6 MW Alausa Power Plant Project (divested in 2017); the 12” x 8.5km GLIV gas pipeline project taking gas from Ijora to the Marina in Lagos State; the 12” x 8.5km Central Horizon Gas Company pipeline expansion project from Trans-Amadi through the greater Port Harcourt area; and the installation of Eight CNG Daughter stations across South-West Nigeria.

Axxela’s Environment, Health, Safety, Security and Quality (EHSSQ) Manager, Uche Okpala also said: “We are extremely delighted to realize this historical milestone. Since 2012, we’ve operated diligently without any disruptions due to personnel injury, proving our dedication to stringent safety processes in our day-to-day business practices, while ensuring that all operations consistently meet international safety requirements.”

Axxela holds an annual EHSSQ Week to deepen awareness and strengthen an incident-free work culture. It is also the first organisation in the Nigerian Oil and Gas space to achieve the integration of three management systems (ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management System, ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management Systems, and OHSAS 18001:2007 – Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Series).

About Axxela

Axxela is the pioneer developer of Nigeria’s foremost natural gas distribution network and has subsequently grown to become the largest private sector natural gas distributor in Nigeria, delivering at peak 70 million standard cubic feet per day (“mmscf/d”) to over 175 industrial and commercial customers via a vast network of gas infrastructure. With over 260km in gas pipeline infrastructure built, Axxela provides unique energy solutions primarily through its subsidiaries: Gaslink Nigeria Limited (“Gaslink”), Gas Network Services Limited (“GNSL”), and Central Horizon Gas Company (“CHGC”).