Dayo Adeneye Shares His Grass To Grace Story | Watch!]

Dayo Adeneye has contributed in no small measure to changing the face of Nigeria’s thriving music industry.

In 1998, he started the AIT Jamz music show alongside his close friend Kenny Ogungbe, and their platform went on to discover music superstars including 2face 2Baba Idibia, Tony Tetuila, Paul Play Dairo, Eedris Abdulkareem and many others.

In 2015, he ventured into politics and he is the current Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ogun State, Nigeria. At TopNaija.ng‘s Success Stories Africa, Adeneye shared about his rise from practically nothing to becoming a leading light in Nigeria’s showbiz terrain and now politics. Adeneye’s story is proof that irrespective of your circumstance, your

dreams are possible.