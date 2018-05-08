Police arrest pastor for 'propagating hate speech'

The police in Lagos have arrested a 35-year-old pastor, Chris Mordi, of the Miracle of Fires Ministry, Langbasa, Ajah, Lagos, for allegedly propagating hate speech.

Police Commissioner Edgal Imohimi told reporters the suspect was arrested on May 5 at Ado Road, Langbasa, Ajah in Lagos State.

He said the pastor was arrested allegedly while in possession of an inciting publication, titled: “Beware of Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) and Knights of the Catholic for they are occultic.”

Imohimi said the pastor had invited his members for a programme where he was to make a public pronouncement on the issue before the publications were intercepted.

“This is a case of insult to religion and propagation of hate speech, which contravenes Sections 124 and 168 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

“This should be a lesson to be imbibed by religious leaders. We must encourage and preach religious tolerance,” he said.

The police boss said the clergyman would be arraigned for alleged hate speech and religious intolerance.

Ten traffic robbers, who specialise in dispossessing motorists of their valuables at Charity bus stop, Oshodi, were arrested by policemen and paraded before reporters.

Imohimi said the hoodlums were trailed to their hideouts where they were arrested with a toy gun.

He added that the police will arrest other members and urged victims of traffic robbers to visit the command and identify the suspects

(Nation).