Former Delta SSG Dole Out Money To Rainstoem Victims

Succor came the way of victims of Okpe-Isoko rainstorm mishap at the weekend, as former Secretary to Delta State Government; (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, donated N400, 000 to help ameliorate their pains.

He made the donation when he paid a solidarity visit to the palace of Okpe-Isoko monarch, His Royal Highness, Felix Agbabe, Obekeke I and victims of the disaster.

Macaulay who donated N300, 000 to victims, N50, 000 to ward executive of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and another N50, 000 to women of the party, challenged on the government to come to the aid of the victims.

According to him, the rainstorm was not man made hence the loss suffered should not be left to the already traumatized victims to wholly shoulder.

He expressed elation over the fact that no life was lost to the rainstorm mishap and appealed to all relevant agencies to see fit the need to swing into immediate and requisite action.

In his response, Ovie of Okpe Isoko, HRH Felix Agbabe, commended the effort, describing Macaulay as a leader who has always listened and come to the rescue of Okpe-Isoko people.

He recounted several projects and help which Macaulay has effected in his kingdom hence he was not too surprised when he was notified of plans by him to visit his kingdom.

The monarch declared that Okpe Isoko will continue to support the winning party, PDP as well as Comrade Macaulay in his political endeavor.

He also commended Hon. Mike Ogwah for his support and earlier visit and prayed for his political ambition to materialize into victory.

The veteran Labour Leader was accompanied by former Chairman, Isoko North, Hon. Emma Edevor; former Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Pharm Patrick Ferife; Isoko North Constituency Assembly Hopeful, Hon. Mike Ogwah, SSA to Governor, Hon. Daniel Tutumor amongst others.