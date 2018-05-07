Seventy hollow cheers for Israel

Israel is about to receive its best birthday gift since it officially came into existence seventy years ago. The highpoint of events to mark country’s seventieth anniversary will be the official relocation of the Embassy of the United States of America to Jerusalem. Recognition of hotly-disputed Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was a main plank in the campaigns of President Donald Trump, so it came as no surprise when, late last year, the White House fixed a May, 2018 relocation date. Fine!

It is as well that the decision has been hotly contested by Palestinian Christians and Muslims and their friends and sympathizers across the world. In fact, some European leaders have voiced opposition to the American move. From all indications, at least one of three things are clear: either President Trump read his history books upside down or was wrongly advised about the dynamics of Jerusalem in the world’s three main religious groups or, and this is more like it, the president, typical of him was aware of the dangers inherent in his decision but chose to damn the consequences, anyway. The world has never been closer to self-destruct!

Meanwhile, it was around this time, some seventy three years ago, that America’s weapon of mass destruction wreaked massive havoc to lives and property in the Japanese twin cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It is more than an accident of history that, it is around this time each year when the world reflects on the criminality of America dropping the atomic bomb on innocent Japanese women and children that ultra-right Jewish groups commemorate the holocaust, an event Nazi Germany intended to be a ‘final solution’ to the Jewish problem. Poor Japanese! Nobody commemorates the ‘final solution’ treatment that was meted out to them.

No one also commemorates the long-running ‘final solution’ treatment meted out to Palestinians by their Jewish cousins since 1948! In the seventy years since they were forced to co-habit with Palestinians, the Jews have expropriated more than three-quarter of Palestinian land and converted what is left in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank into one huge prison for Palestinians. Jewish racial malpractices in occupied Palestine is so reprehensible and so dehumanizing for the United Nations and several world leaders to have scored it below the now-dismantled apartheid system in South Africa!

Was Adolf Hitler right? May be, may be not! But the unremitting Jewish atrocities in occupied Palestine have, more or less, exculpated the German strongman and, compared with successive racist Israeli leaders, the Fuhrer should simply be sainted! To Palestinians of all faiths and their sympathizers elsewhere, it really does not make any sense to continue to blame Hitler for the alleged offence he has been condemned of. When dealing with a stiff-necked people, a people trained to see the other as descendants of Ham, there is no point deluding ourselves that achieving an independent Palestine is going to be a tea-party.

In their quest for freedom, Palestinian freedom fighters have to perfect what their Jewish cousins did on their bloody road to nationhood. Fact is, so-called Israeli statesmen-terrorists like Chaim Weizmann, David Ben Gurion and their ultra right fellow travellers in World Jewry did not fold their arms and wait for Israel to be officially created by coffee-sipping negotiators at United Nations headquarters in New York. Rather, they took up arms, organised themselves into terrorist groups and spearheaded the bloodiest terror raids ever known to mankind The Jews bombed, killed and rendered British-led United Nations mandate Palestine ungovernable in their struggle for a homeland.

The state of Israel was not created peacefully. In fact, for every Hamas and other militant Palestinian group the world knows today, the Jews had their terrorist Irgun and Zvaiterror machines. The bombing spree of Jewish terrorist organizations was the single factor that forced the hands of the British, who exercised the United Nations mandate over Palestine, to eventually accede to the creation of the state of Israel in 1948. Palestinians too have been told they have no option but to fight. Radical Palestinian groups, long opposed to the concept of a two-state solution, should feel fulfilled and justified in their struggle. Now, they should do for Palestine what Zvai and Irgun did for Israel!

Palestinian freedom fighters should know that President Trump and his successors in the Oval Office will frustrate and, if need be, kill their dream of a homeland. Fact is, until they embrace the tactics of their fighting Jewish cousins who fought, maimed and killed (the Jews even killed a UN-appointed peace mediator!) to secure independence for Israel, no amount of hours spent around negotiating tables will give the Palestinians a home. In fact, Jewish terrorists such as Chaim Weizmann and David Ben Gurion and their racist, land-grabbing descendants knew this and that was why they did not fall for any sweet talks from any source. If they had, chances are the Jews would not be the over-pampered bad hats of the Middle East today!

Ultimately, three basic facts emerge from the Zionists occupation of Palestine: one, it has exposed the Zionist army, the so-called Israeli Defence Force, IDF, as highly vulnerable. In any case, whatever air of invincibility the IDF enjoyed ended when it met its match in Hezbollah in 2006! Two; hope for a rapprochement is fast receding in the Middle East. Quite unlike the apartheid grandmasters in post-apartheid South Africa, the Zionists are increasingly boxing themselves into a corner by their excesses. Three, to the eternal consternation of hawks in Tel Aviv and Washington, Palestine will be free and Palestinians will outlive the Zionist holocaust just as the alleged incineration of six million Jews did not exterminate the Jews. No ‘final solution’ ever worked!

The establishment in the White House and their ductile friends elsewhere may continue to categorise Jews as the victimised, special breed of the world and profile Palestinians as unformed people. Fine! It does not even matter that those who consider holocaust-denial a crime are the same people who cringe from applying the H-word to victims of Israeli discriminatory practices in Palestine. What does matter is that, at the end of the day, it amounts to a hollow cause and course each time the world condemns a holocaust that allegedly involved six million Jews while turning the blind eye when it affects others!

It all boils down to another H-word: Hypocrisy!

