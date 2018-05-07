I Want To Make A Change As Borno State Governor in 2019 – Capt. Mshelia

A gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the Labour Party (LP), Capt. Ibrahim Mshelia, who is a renowned aircraft pilot and aviation trainer has finally indicated his interest to contest for the 2019 Borno State Governorship election.

Mshelia who made his intention known in an interview with journalists in Maiduguri weekend. observed that the APC ruling party leadership in the state has done its best for the people of the state, but said that the best was not good enough to take the people out of the woods especially in this era of digitalization or global village.

Mshelia also asserted that the 2019 general election would be a different ball game all together as time for impunity, mediocrity and empty promises of the APC ruling party was over, stressing that, Borno people were more enlightened today than in the past.

He said why he chose Labour Party to actualize his political ambition was because he shared the same ideology like LP while assuring that LP as a political party, would win the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.

Mshelia also maintained that LP would lay a foundation for a continuous progress for the youths and women of Borno to enjoy for decades in future.

“They might have great resources at their disposal, they might have the so called advantage of incumbency. But, we are not afraid. We will rise to the challenge.

"We will build our economy in a manner that allows anyone willing to work to do so and enjoy a decent life from the proceeds of his labour.

"We will restore the dignity of our people and we’ll build a path to recovery for our numerous internally displaced who can still contribute to our economy.

“I feel a deep sense of pride to identify with the Labour Party because it remains the party of hope and Borno State remains strong in the face of the great challenges at this crucial time in our history because of the hope that the people see when they look at the face of our dear party", Mshelia said.

Capt. Mshelia further promised a cordial and serious commitment to the working people of the state if voted into power, adding that the government would also focus much attention on provision of decent education for the workers’ children, so that they could grow old in comfort and with dignity.

The governorship aspirant also lamented on the boko haram insurgency, which has been ravaging the state in the past nine years and pledged to address the dastardly act if voted in.

He however said that the state has not enjoyed peace and prosperity for the past nine years, stressing that hundreds of thousands of children had lived for about 10 years without witnessing peace or a stable life.

“Very soon they will become adults and the full impact of years of uncertainty and desperation can birth a generation of angry young men and damaged young women. We must not let this be the fate of Borno state. We cannot afford to fail in the mission to bring true and lasting peace to this land”, Mshelia said.

Capt. Mshelia however applauded the sacrifices of the Nigerian military while appreciating the selfless efforts of the civilian Joint Task Force ((JTF) for willing to pay the supreme price for their neighbours to sleep in peace with their two eyes closed.