Kebbi State Trains 300 Teachers On Ict 

The Kebbi State Government has reaffirmed commitments towards the training and retraining of teachers and improving the educational sector as mentioned in a statement by the SSA to the Governor on New Media, Aisha Augie-Kuta.

She said, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu reaffirmed this on the 30th of April, 2019 during the opening ceremony on ICT training for 300 secondary school teachers at Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi.

Stressing the importance of teachers, the Governor explained that all memos on teacher training have been approved and improved for teachers to update their knowledge and also impact same to their students.

The commissioner for Education, Alhaji Muhammad Magawata Aliero said the training was aimed at bridging the gaps to enable the teachers acquire modern computer skills in todays world, especially in the area of information management, Basic Skills of Computer Operation and Date processing. He added that the workshop is in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Multiply I.T Digital Communication.

The Managing Director of Multiply I.T Dr. Abubakar Musa Shinkafi said ICT changes teaching and learning through its potential as a source of knowledge. He added that it is a means of interactive dialogue and the role played by these technologies in the classroom provides challenges & solutions to teachers.

He commended the efforts of the state government in training teachers, saying that it will continue to bring development in the sector and in turn the state at large. Three sets of computer Laptops have been donated by the training company, Multiply IT for the best three teachers who excel in the training programme.

The training will be concluded on the 11th of May, 2018 and it includes JAMB computer Base Tests, Basics on Cyber Crime Prevention, General Information and Commemoration Technology. The participants were advised to ensure continuous self development based on teachings so far.