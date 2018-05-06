Imo Deputy Governor Salutes Imo Apc Faithful For Successful Congress

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, has congratulated All Progressives Congress faithful for a successful ward congresses.

The Deputy Governor's expression was contained in a press release issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Uche Onwuchekwa.

According to the release, Prince Madumere praised the party faithful for coming out en mass to fulfill their civic responsibility of electing into office those who will effectively pilot the affairs of the party, upholding its strong belief in true democracy and loyalty to people's freedom.

He however regretted the incidents of thuggery, which would have marred the exercise but for the quick response of the security agencies. He therefore called on parents and guidance of the youth of Imo State to rise up to the occasion and ensure that their children do not become instrument of violence in the hands of desperate politicians.

Corroborating Prince Madumere's statement, the All Progressives Congress stakeholders also, in a press conference, re-affirmed that that ward congresses was held in Imo State.

Addressing the newsmen on behalf of the party stakeholders, Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu said the congresses at the wards was held successfully.

He wondered why it was only Governor Okorocha who is contesting it against the backdrop that all party stakeholders' confirmation that congresses was held at their various wards. "Ward congresses of our great party held successfully. We congratulate our people for participating in the congreses. This can be confirmed by our stakeholders and members who are here present. We have the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba, former SGI, Sir Jude Ejiogu, BoT member of APC, Mr. Jasper Azuatalam, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Nwagwu, Chief Onyemaechi Alan B., Chief Theodore Ekechi among others. A political party is constituted by people and not one man. If all the stakeholders and party chieftains affirmed that our congresses were successful, then there is no way one line voice can be right."

The stakeholders of the party also condemned in its entirety the use of thugs against the members of the party, citing a monstrous attack against the stakeholders at the APC secretariat where thugs led by Chike Okafor, Kingsley Uju, Kenneth Emelu among others performed their destardly acts. He revealed that the situation was salvaged by the police and other security agencies.

The group fingered the Governor's son-in-law whose campaign vehicles were used freely by the hired thugs to molest, intimidate and mam the party faithful.

The group also frowned at the abduction and detention of the Congress committee members for Imo State under the directive of Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha, which delayed the exercise since they were released later, describing it as uncalled for and an act of desperation.

Meanwhile, the group averred that they will stand for the fundamental principles of the party and ensure that its set out objectives as enshrined in its manifesto and constitution are observed to the later.