A group, the Coalition for Rule of Law has commended the Appeal Court sitting in Lagos for his declaration that the Senator Representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Senator Buruji Kashamu can now be arrested.

The groups’s National Coordinator, Tade Adebiyi in a Media release in Abuja on Saturday, said the Appeal Court verdict delivered on Friday, has once again affirmed its position that the Senator, wanted by the US authorities to face trial for drug trafficking is “a fugitive running away from the law. It therefore, urged the Federal Government to, without further delay, bundle the Senator in question to the United States.

On February 8, 2017, the Coalition for Rule of Law, had written a letter addressed to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, stating that the continued failure of the Federal Government to extradite the “wanted” Senator was an embarrassment to Nigeria. A copy of the letter signed by the group’s National Coordinator, Tade Adebiyi, was also sent to the United States Ambassador to Nigeria.

The group, in the letter, recalled that the US Seventh Circuit Court of Appeal recently upheld the judgment of a lower court that Kashamu should be brought to trial in the US.

It noted that Kashamu’s case remained “a big minus for the Muhammadu Buhari administration, adding that Nigerians abroad were being subjected to ridicule because of the case.”

The group recalled that the Senator, representing Ogun East had been “patronising President Muhammadu Buhari through newspaper interviews and advertorials.”

“If the embattled Senator is not working for the Presidency, as he has been boasting, we urged the Federal Government to extradite him without further delay, failure to which we shall have no other option than to approach the court to seek the order of mandamus to compel the Attorney General to perform his official obligation”, the statement added.