Imo Apc Congress Successful, Peaceful.

The Ward Congress of All Progressive Congress, APC, Imo State was conducted and concluded successfully and peacefully on Saturday, May 5, 2018 in the 305 wards of the state. The party salutes the commitment, passion, dedication and above all, the peaceful and diligent comportment of our party members during the congress. The party is also grateful to the maturity and candour of the Ward Congress Committee who remained unwearied and focused in spite of the desperate efforts of the State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha to hijack the committee through blackmail, intimidation and groundswell financial inducement.

By the outcome of the congress and the spontaneous outpouring of family love and conviviality, the party and their numerous supporters who had for long longed for extrication from the stronghold of one man and his family have been vindicated.

We re-affirm our unalloyed loyalty to the National Working Committee and state leadership of the party. We can now assure Nigerians that Imo APC is more than ever before poised to demonstrate that APC in Imo State and indeed in the South East is a popular party which in the past has been misconstrued due to the antecedents of one man.

Long Live Imo APC. Long Live Nigeria. Long Live APC

Long Live President Muhammadu Buhari

Signed: Engineer Nwabueze Oguchienti

Imo State Publicity Secretary

May 6, 2018