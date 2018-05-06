Conjoined Twins, Delivered To Serving NYSC Member In Delta

A set of conjoined twins, medically referred to as 'Siamese twins' have been delivered in Delta State University Teaching Hospital, DELSUTH, Oghara.

The conjoined twins, a rare medical occurrence and first of its kind in Delta State, were delivered at 10.30am on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 through a Caesarean section.

When The Nigerian Voice visited the hospital Saturday, it was gathered that the twins, both boys, were delivered to a Youth Corps member father and a full time house wife mother.

A medical expert in DELSUTH, who begged anonymity because she is not authorized to speak, confirmed the delivery of the conjoined twins, stating that the management is yet to cost the separation surgery.

She disclosed that antenatal scans so far, revealed that the babies have two kidneys, two hearts but one liver, adding that post natal scan is yet to be conducted to ascertain the true position.

According to her, the babies both weigh 4.6 kg at birth with one umbilical vein, are both on oxygen and stable except for a slight recorded case of hypoglycemia, low blood sugar, adding that twin has cleft lip.

She also disclosed that American expatriates would be flown in for the surgery, but hinted, however, that the parents apparently lacked the wherewithal to finance the cost effective surgery.

Records show that Siamese twins occur in 1 out of 189,000 births, most commonly found in Africa and Asia, the condition comes with the babies sharing same organs in some situations as they join at different portions of the body.

At the time of filing this report, all efforts to reach the Chief Medical Director of the hospital proved abortive.

Meanwhile, Former Secretary to Delta State Government, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, has called on government and well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of the twins in order to save their lives.

Macaulay who was in DELSUTH to visit a chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic Party's (PDP), Chief Edward Onoworua, from Isoko North Local Government Area, also took turn to visit the twins and described their birth as a miracle.

He commended the hospital management for their medical feat with a call on them to intensify efforts on the costing.