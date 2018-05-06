Fayemi condemns disruption of APC Governorship primary by hoodlums

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development and Governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has condemned the disruption of the party’s governorship primary election, yesterday, in Ado Ekiti, by thugs believed to be working for some aspirants in the race.

The leading governorship aspirant says the party does not deserve the type of ridicule which the shameful act of the hoodlums had subjected it to.

The Minister, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, said the disruption of the primary election was the height of desperation on the part of some aspirants, who having seen defeat staring them in the face, conspired together to ensure that the exercise was not concluded.

Dr Fayemi said the aspirants resorted to violence and destruction, having realised that he was already in a clear lead in the five local governments that had cast their votes.

Dr Fayemi, who said he was not surprised by the disruption of the exercise, revealed that the security agencies had, a few days to the primary, been notified of plans by some aspirants to deploy hoodlums to disrupt the voting exercise.

He, however said that the security agencies took note of the information and promised to beef up security at the venue.

“It is quite painful seeing some desperate elements trying so much to rubbish the party we all laboured to build to national reckoning, out of share lust for power.

“If the quest for political position is to serve, then one wonders why the desperation being displayed by the likes of Femi Ojudu and Bimbo Daramola.

“Certainly the conduct of these desperate aspirants falls short of the minimum standards expected of anyone that professes progressive ideals.

“We urge our teeming supporters and loyal party members not to be discouraged by this despicable act. This surely shall pass, and better days are ahead. Our collective rescue mission has indeed begun.”

Signed

Yinka Oyebode

Special Adviser (Media) to the Minister

--