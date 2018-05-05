Fayose: Ekiti APC is a house divided against itself, it will fail woefully on July 14

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described the violence that marred today’s All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in the State as shameful and a clear indication that “the APC will fail woefully in the July 14 governorship election because apart from its rejection be Ekiti people, the party has become a house divided against that can never hold.”

Governor Fayose, who reacted through his Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said; “The whole world can now see the so-called progressives. Ordinary primary election, they can't hold. It is shameful!”

He said “if the party could be this violent during their own primary election, won't they do worse things during the election proper? “INEC should therefore be mindful of being used to manipulate the July 14 election in favour of APC because the party has today, lost the election by the open advertisement of its anti-democratic credentials.”

Governor Fayose, who reiterated that APC was a party of hypocrites and anti-democratic elements, masquerading as progressives, added that “A party, who uses guns and machetes to settle minor political disagreements among its members as done in Ado Ekiti today, in the full glare of the public, will use grenades and missiles to confront inter-party issues.”