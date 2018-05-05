Imo Ward Congress Fall Out: Imo Deputy Governor, Uwajumogu Others Escape Death

There was attempt on the life of the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, Senator Uwajumogu and others Saturday, by armed dangerous looking thugs numbering over 200 but for the intervention of gallant armed mobile police officers and other security agents.

The incident took place at the Secretariat of All Progressives Congress along Okigwe Road, Owerri Capital city of Imo State at about 12 noon.

The eye witness account reported that the attack was not only on the Deputy Governor of the State, Prince Madumere but also Sen. Ben Uwajumogu, Former Secretary to Imo State Government, Sir Jude Ejiogu, General Gbujie, Chief Felix Idiga, Ichie Best Mbanaso, BoT member of APC, Mr. Jasper Azuatalam, National Deputy Woman Leader of APC, Chief Mrs. Tina Adike, Business mogul, Chief Tony Chukwu, Chief Goddy Esom Obodo among many others. It was reported that no sooner had the APC big wigs led by the Deputy Governor arrived the Party secretariat than Chike Okafor and Uju Kingsley led thugs stormed the premises, chanting war songs disrupting all activities, hauling pebbles at the party stalwarts as they also destroyed canopies, chairs and other valuables worth millions of naira.

The report revealed that it was the timely intervention of the mobile police force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, the men of State security service (DSS) among others who joined hands with the security details of the chieftains that saved the situation as they found it difficult dispersing the dare devil paid miscreants suspected to be Ohaji-Egbema boys who were recently granted amnesty by Governor Okorocha.

Meanwhile, member of House of Representatives, Chike Okafor, Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Acho Ihim, Commissioner for Information, Prof. Nnamdi Obiareri, Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Okorocha, Hon. Kingsley Uju among numerous others had threatened that should the Congress fall short of favouring their master, Governor Okorocha, they will stop at nothing in dealing ruthlessly against the Deputy Governor among other party stalwarts who are not in support of the ambition of Governor Okorocha's son-in-law to succeed the Governor come, 2019.

According to one party faithful who spoke on the condition of anonymity, alleged that the attack may not be unconnected with already hatched plans to murder the Deputy Governor under a confused circumstance, referencing the last meeting of a group loyal to Governor's son-in-law, who threatened to deal with Deputy Governor among others who dare challenge the Governor. He alleged that the threat is real, insisting on the ground that the Deputy Governor by his status in the government ought not to be insulted in such manner. The said meeting, which was addressed by one Jeff Nwaoma, one of the notrious thugs of the Governor, was said to have held on May 2, 2018 at Imo Youth Center.

As at press time, it was hinted that Sen. Hope Uzodinma and Sen. Ifeanyi Ararume were still making frantic effort to release some of the Congress Committee members who were said to have been put in detention on the order of the Governor of the State.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere exchanging pleasantries with Sen. Ben. Uwajumogu at the party secretariat before the miscreants struck

e Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere flanked by the National Deputy Woman Leader, Mrs. Tina Adike, BoT member of APC, Hon. Jasper Azuatalam, Former Imo SGI, Sir Jude Ejiogu, Mr. Ford Ozumba among others in a happy mood shortly after arriving the party secretariat before the dare devil thugs' attack

The leaders of the thugs - Chike Okafor, Frank Onwumere, Uju Kingsley, Kenneth Emelu among others putting heads together in the next line of action even after their hired miscreants had been dispersed for safety of the partyfaithful

Some ruins of the canopies, chairs at the party secretariat with armed police men shielding the party stalwarts from harm from the raging hired miscreants

Some ruins of the canopies, chairs at the party secretariat with armed police men shielding the party stalwarts from harm from the raging hired miscreants