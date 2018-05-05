Photo Report: Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, Picks Up Apc Membership Card In Abeokuta

The Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun with the National Financial Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Tajudeen Bello, after receiving her membership card of the APC in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, 5th May, 2018

The National Financial Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Tajudeen Bello (second right), handing over the membership card of the APC to the Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, in the presence of other party chieftains in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, 5th May, 2018.

The Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun with officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, after receiving her membership card of the APC in Abeokuta, on Saturday, 5th May, 2018

The Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun with officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, after receiving her membership card of the APC in Abeokuta, on Saturday, 5th May, 2018

Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, picked up her membership card of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday, 4th April 2018 in Abeokuta, Ogun State