IPOB Announces Sit At Home Order On May 30

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a sit at home order on May 30 as part of its programme for this year’s Biafra Heroes Day.

In a press statement signed by the media and publicity secretary of the group it said the day will be used to remember “heroes and heroines whose sacrifice made it possible for this generation to be alive today.

It added: “We shall also remember all victims of Fulani herdsmen attacks, Boko Haram violence and those that died at the hands of Nigerian security agencies over the years that nobody remembers.”

It called on people of Southern Kaduna, Middle Belt especially Benue, Adamawa, Kogi, and all those affected by herdsmen attacks in Ondo and other states in Yorubaland to join IPOB in observing a day of solemn prayer and sit at home to remember those that lost their lives unlawfully in the hands of Fulani terrorist herdsmen and security agencies.

This year’s remembrance it said will be special because it will present a unique moment of shared pains and misery for all the families that lost their loved ones to war, hunger, disease and terrorism. We remember those that sacrificed their lives to defend the defenseless and those that lost their lives because there was no one to defend them.

Accordingly, there will be no human, vehicular or animal movement across Biafraland on that day.

It encouraged churches, mosques and synagogues to hold vigil on the night before the day.