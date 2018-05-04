The Total Group In Nigeria Marks The World Malaria Day 2018 In Ibadan, Oyo State

The Total Group in Nigeria which comprise of Total Nigeria Plc and Total Upstream Companies and her partners (NNPC, NAPIMS, SAPETRO, Petrobras & CCNOC) joined the rest of the world to mark this year’s World Malaria Day. The determination of Total and her partners to eradicate malaria in Nigeria has never waned. The Company has over the years, continued to go into communities to create awareness and educate the Nigerian Populace on how best to protect themselves from malaria. This year the event took place at the Oniyanrin Community, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Group’s theme for the event was ‘Defeat Malaria’. A total of 1,000 Long Lasting Insecticide Treated Mosquito Nets (LLITMN) were earmarked for donation/distribution to the members of the community. The Oniyanrin Primary Health Center benefited from the donation and there was direct distribution to residents of Oniyanrin community, especially to families with children under 5 years and pregnant women. Two wards within the Ibadan North-West Local Government area were also reached while 10,000 Information and Educational fliers were distributed as well as a road show held to create further awareness and educate the public. With the road show, 27,000 persons were reached in 18 communities and 430 Nets were distributed.

Mr Albert Mabuyaku, Corporate Affairs Manager, Total Nigeria Plc addressing trainees at the WMD Training for Health Workers

Total employee volunteers and volunteers from the community also went into pre-identified homes to physically hang the LLITMNs so that beneficiaries would experience the demonstration of proper use of the nets.Another part of the ‘Defeat Malaria’ program, was the implementation of 250 Rapid Diagnostics Testing (of the 350 RDT tests kits donated). The Company, through its consultants, trained 50 Health Care workers to help sustain the fight against malaria, a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. Records show that infants, children under 5 years and pregnant women are at a higher risk of contracting malaria. 90% of the malaria cases recorded in 2016 was in Africa.

Also present at the event were; The Oyo State Commissioner for Health represented by Dr. Adebayo (Deputy Director Public Health- Ministry of Heath), Engr. Vincent Nnadi (Executive General Manager CSR/SD, Total E&P), Mrs. Olubunmi Popoola-Mordi (General Manager HR & CS/Company Secretary, Total Nigeria Plc) Dr. Charles Ngeribara (General Manager CSR/SD, Total E&P), Mr. Albert Mabuyaku (Corporate Affairs Manager, Total Nigeria Plc) and Mrs. Chinwe Ifechigha (CSR Manager, Total Nigeria Plc) among other members of staff for both companies.