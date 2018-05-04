Ali Sheriff (sas ) Storms Borno Govt House: Meets Shettima After 7-8 Years Political Feud

The former Governor of Borno state, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff (SAS) and former National Chairman of the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) for the first time in the history of Borno politics Friday, 4th May 3019 entered Borno Government House, Maiduguri along with his supporters and other party stakeholders taking over the entire Government House and occupying everywhere without space for other vehicles to enter and park for the APC first Caucus Meeting since he left office in 2011 and handed over the mantle of leadership of the state to one of his State Commissioners, political boy, Governor Kashim Shettima ahead of the ruling All Progressive Congress, (APC) proposed stakeholders meeting slated for today Friday at the multi purpose hall of the Government House Maiduguri.

It will be recalled that Senator Ali Modu Sheriff handed over the mantle of Leadership to his political son, Governor Kashim Shettima on 29th May, 2011 and Sheriff has never entered the government house before the feud that separated them and distanced each of them from the other.

Surprisingly, Sheriff defected along with thousands of his supporters from the opposition party, People Democratic Party, (PDP) and joined the APC after picking his membership registration card two days ago at the Gamboru Ngala IDPs Camp Maiduguri from the APC party LGA executives and Registration Center.

SAS stormed government house Maiduguri at about 10:35am and proceeded straight to the official residence of Governor Kashim Shettima while his party supporters and other party stakeholders were trooping into the Multi Purpose Hall of the Government House, venue of the Caucus meeting at the government House.

Governor Shettima however humbly welcomed his boss Sheriff and his entourage before later they all drove back to the multi purpose hall for the meeting but unfortunately, journalists were asked to stay out after opening of the stakeholders meeting with prayers.

Sheriff earlier who was in a convoy of many vehicles with his supporters had sprayed money on the streets of Maiduguri to youths and his supporters, who were chanting "Yirne, Yirne, Yirne" in Kanuri language, meaning, spray, spray, spray.

The outcome of the meeting could also not be disclosed to journalists while all efforts to get few of the SAS supporters in the meeting failed as none could pick his phone because today is Friday and the meeting ended around 1 pm and they closed for Jummaat Congregational prayers.

But reliable sources said that the meeting was centred on reconciliation, apology and the lingering interim leadership tussles of the party and governorship candidate come 2019 which some state commissioners serving and retired have shown interest from Kashim Shettima camp while other supporters to SAS have also have indicated their interest to run for the senatorial and house of representatives positions come 2019. Similarly, some supporters of the incumbent Governor Kashim Shettima have also shown interest to contest the same elective positions.

The dust now is the clash of the Titans between the governor who controls the Government machinery and the Government house while SAS is still the boss and political godfather of Borno politics that even installed governor Kashim Shettima in 2011 as his successor.

About five state commissioners have indicated interest to contest for the governorship election in 2019 including younger brother of Senator Ali Sheriff aka SAS, Alhaji Mai Sheriff while Kashim Shettima"s kitchen cabinet members like Hon. Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Adamu Lawan Jau Famjimba, State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice Barrister kaka Shehu Lawan and former Chief of Staff to Governor Kashim Shettima and now serving Senator representing Borno north at the national assembly, Senator Abu Kyari, Dr. Shettima Kullima , state commissioner of BSUEB and former State Commissioners for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Baba Kaka Bashir Garbai who is now a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria representing Borno central at the national assembly.

The Governor himself is not out of the race for the senatorial seat of either Borno north or Borno central to switch over position with any of the senators as most governors now retire finally to the national assembly after their second tenure in office instead of retiring to farming or business.