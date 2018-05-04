Bama suicide attacks: 22 Year Female Sukace Bomber Kill Self

Police have confrmed that a 22 year female suicide bomber who attempted to enter bama town through the trenches ended up detonating IEDs strapped on her killing only herself.

A statement issued Friday by the PPRO DSP Edet Okon read in quote: "Yesterday night at about 2330hours a female suicide bomber of approximate age 22 years tried to infiltrate Bama town through Bama Dinna area at riverside.

"But unfortunately, the military has increased the hight of the excavated trench which made it very difficult for her to cross.

"After series of attempt to cross in to the town fail, she decided to detonated the IED and die. Only the suicide lady was the causality.

"Excavation of trench reinforcement round the city is on going by the military in collaboration with Borno state Government through RRR ministry".