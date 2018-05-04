General News | 4 May 2018 10:59 CET
Photo Report: President Buhari Arrives Back From US Visit
PRESIDENT BUHARI RETURNS 5A&B. President Muhammadu Buhari returns to Abuja after a successful outing with the President of the United State Donald Trump in Wahington DC. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 2018
ESIDENT BUHARI RETURNS 5A&B. President Muhammadu Buhari returns to Abuja after a successful outing with the President of the United State Donald Trump in Wahington DC. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 2018
PRESIDENT BUHARI RETURNS 0A. President Muhammadu Buhari returns to Abuja after a successful outing with the President of the United State Donald Trump in Washington DC. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 2018.
PRESIDENT BUHARI RETURNS 8A&B. President Muhammadu Buhari returns to Abuja after a successful outing with the President of the United State Donald Trump in Wahington DC. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 2018
IDENT BUHARI RETURNS 7A&B. President Muhammadu Buhari returns to Abuja after a successful outing with the President of the United State Donald Trump in Wahington DC. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 2018