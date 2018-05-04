TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 4 May 2018 10:59 CET

Photo Report: President Buhari Arrives Back From US Visit

By The Nigerian Voice




PRESIDENT BUHARI RETURNS 5A&B. President Muhammadu Buhari returns to Abuja after a successful outing with the President of the United State Donald Trump in Wahington DC. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 2018


ESIDENT BUHARI RETURNS 5A&B. President Muhammadu Buhari returns to Abuja after a successful outing with the President of the United State Donald Trump in Wahington DC. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 2018


PRESIDENT BUHARI RETURNS 0A. President Muhammadu Buhari returns to Abuja after a successful outing with the President of the United State Donald Trump in Washington DC. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 2018.


PRESIDENT BUHARI RETURNS 8A&B. President Muhammadu Buhari returns to Abuja after a successful outing with the President of the United State Donald Trump in Wahington DC. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 2018


IDENT BUHARI RETURNS 7A&B. President Muhammadu Buhari returns to Abuja after a successful outing with the President of the United State Donald Trump in Wahington DC. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 2018

Education is the cleaning of mind.
By: Kwesi Mensah(Kinesi)

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists