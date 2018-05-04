Lagos State to complete construction of nine new jetties, ferry routes

The Lagos State Government has said nine new jetties currently under construction are at various stages of completion.

In addition, the state government is also said to be undertaking the channelization of four new ferry routes as part of efforts to boost water transportation.

Speaking at the annual Ministerial Press Briefing to mark the third year anniversary of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration in Alausa on Thursday, Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Babatunde Adejare said the projects, upon completion, would transform water transportation and thereby contribute to the vision of the present administration to reduce pressure on road infrastructure.

The jetties under construction, according to Adejare, include VIP Chalet, Badagry; Apa Waterfront, Baiyeku Waterfront, Offin Waterfront, Isalu-Ajido, Badagry; Liado Waterfront, Amuwo-Odofin; Ilashe-Ojo Waterfront, Ito Omu Waterfront, Epe; and Takwa Bay Island.

He said, “The jetties which are at various stages of completion ranging from 90 percent to six percent, essentially involves the construction of modern concrete jetties with shelter and shoreline protection across the riverine areas of the State.

“The work done and on-going include construction of reinforced concrete jetty supported by 24 number of concrete piles, hydraulic sand filling to be paved using 60mm paving stone, chrome handrail with canopy over the jetty, fenced waiting area, street light, waiting shelter with concrete seats, toilets for male and female, soak-away, among others.”

On channelization of four new ferry routes, Adejare said the project was conceived to improve water transportation, adding that it would be completed with new world-class comfortable ferries already ordered to be procured by the State Government to convey people through the waterways.

According to him, “The four channelization projects are at various stages of completion and are progressing satisfactorily with Ijede-Badore route at 40 percent, Baiyeku-Ajah route at 70 percent, Ebute Ojo-Marina at 60 percent, and Ijede-Marina at 35 percent completion.

“The projects involve the dredging of ferry routes, creating a path of 40meters width and four meters minimum depth to accommodate bigger boat movement. With the population of the State progressing numerically, there is the need to intensify and compliment the predominantly road-based transportation in the State with water transportation in order to move large number of people from one point to another.”