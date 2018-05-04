2018 Police Recruitment Begins On Monday, 133,324 Shortlisted For Screening

The recruitment of 6000 Nigerians into the Nigeria Police Force as Constables will commence on Monday, May 7th in the 36 State Police Command Headquarters and the Federal Capital Territory. The exercise will start with screening of the applicant’s physical attributes and their credentials.

POLICE SERVICE COMMISSION, Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani said in a statement yesterday that already invitations have been sent to the applicants who are expected to report at the screening venues on days indicated in their invitations.

A total of 133, 324 applicants are expected to be screened during the exercise. Kaduna State has the highest number of applicants with a total of 6962, while Lagos has the least with a total of 1013. Katsina with a total of 6676 has the second highest applicants followed by Benue and Niger with 6474 and 6409 respectively.

Bayelsa has the second least of 1097 applicants followed by Anambra that has 1117 and Ebonyi with 1303.

The Police Service Commission has deployed its Staff to the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT with Sir Dr. Mike Okiro, Chairman of the Commission as the National Coordinator.

Addressing the Staff yesterday in Abuja, Mr. Musa Istifanus, Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission, warned that the Commission will sanction any staff found to be compromising this national assignment. All staff must resist all forms of undue influences as their activities would be closely monitored”, he said.

He also warned the applicants to conduct themselves properly, adding that anybody that has nothing to do with the exercise should not be found within the vicinity of the screening.