Oil theft: Nigerian Army Hands Over Tugboat and Barge to EFCC

Sector 1, Operation Delta Safe of the Nigerian Army on Thursday May 3, handed over a Tugboat (MV Omar Success) and a Barge (EBIs 1) allegedly used for illegal oil bunkering to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for further investigation and possibly prosecution.

The Tugboat and the Barge were intercepted by men of Nigeria Army at a creek in Abadiama Community of Burutu Local government area of Delta State following a tip off.

Speaking at the event, Major Y J Yunusa who represented the Commander said the Tugboat and Barge were intercepted on February 1, 2018 while trans loading suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil. Richard Ogberagha, an operative of the Commission who received the exhibits on behalf of the Benin Zonal Head of the EFCC, Milafia Yakubu, said the Commission would do a painstaking investigation and ensure that those involved were brought to book.