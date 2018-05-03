Delta Government To Give Face-lift To DELSU Campuses

In its bid to provide a more friendly environment that guarantee quality education, the re-award of contracts for the construction of infrastructures have been approved by the State Executive Council (SEC) in the Abraka and Asaba campuses of the Delta State University (DELSU).

The contracts are the re-award for the construction of an Ultra-Modern Multipurpose Lecture Theatre and the construction of Faculty of Science Building at the Abraka campus of the University.

Speaking with newsmen Monday shortly after SEC, the Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, disclosed that two of such projects would be sited at the Abraka Campus while one would be constructed at the Anwai Campus.

The Commissioner for Information further stated that the construction of the Faculty of Environmental Science at the Asaba campus was equally approved by Council.