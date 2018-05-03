Meghan Markle's brother urges Prince Harry not to marry her

He's the man who's already claimed Meghan Markle is a 'phoney' who is 'giving the greatest performance of her life', but the actress's half-brother has now turned his attention to her fiancé, Prince Harry.

In a scathing open letter to the 33-year-old prince, which was shared with In Touchmagazine, Thomas Markle has urged Harry not to marry his half-sister.

“As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history,” the letter reads. Meghan Markle's half-brother has urged Prince Harry to put a stop to the royal wedding. Photo: Channel 7/Sunday Night

“You and the royal family should put an end to this fake fairytale wedding before it's too late.”

The letter goes on for two pages, with the 36-year-old bringing their father, Thomas Markle Snr, into it and claiming Meghan 'used' him to start her career before leaving him alone and bankrupt in Mexico.

Meghan's half-brother has been doing the media rounds over the last few days and recently gave an interview to the Daily Mirror where he called her 'phoney' and 'not genuine like Diana'.

Thomas then calls his half-sister 'a jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage'.“She is giving the greatest performance of her life,” Thomas said.

“She is acting phoney. I've read that Meg wants to be like Diana. Diana was worshipped by everyone in the world. She was loved for the right reasons.

“That's what Meg wants, but I don't think that's going to happen. She's not genuine like Diana.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to walk down the aisle in just 16 days' time. Photo: Getty Images

Thomas, who lives in Oregon in the US, went on to say that once Meghan made it big in Hollywood she changed and forgot anyone who was in her life before.

Last weekend he gave an interview to Sunday Night where he claimed Meghan is 'embarrassed' by her roots.

“She's probably embarrassed at some of the stories and accusations and, you know …” he told Melissa Doyle.

“She can't forget about her family, because .. we're never gonna go away. We're always gonna be her family,” he said.

Thomas, who has previously claimed he has no idea why he wasn't invited to the Windsor Castle wedding of his half-sister and Prince Harry on May 19, went on to say that he's still proud of her.

“I didn't even know that we had a falling-out, so I would like to see her again, yeah,” he said.

“I want to give her a hug and tell her how proud I am of her, but, you know, I really have to travel a really long way to do that.”